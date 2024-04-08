MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Auger-Aliassime beats Nardi at Monte Carlo Classic to set up showdown with Alcaraz

    Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates winning a game over Adam Walton, of Australia, in their men's first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/The Canadian Press-AP) Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates winning a game over Adam Walton, of Australia, in their men's first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/The Canadian Press-AP)
    Share

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Luca Nardi of Italy 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday, setting up a match against world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

    Auger-Aliassime, ranked 35th in the world, needed just 82 minutes to defeat the 20-year-old Nardi on the clay courts of Court Rainier III. It was the first-ever meeting between the two players.

    Nardi, ranked 76th, committed four double faults, twice as many as Auger-Aliassime, and failed to convert any break points against the Canadian. Auger-Aliassime capitalized on three of seven break opportunities.

    Auger-Aliassime also recorded 22 winners and only nine unforced errors on his way to the second round.

    He sealed the match with his first match point and will face Alcaraz on Tuesday.

    Auger-Aliassime holds a 3-2 career record against the Spaniard. However, Alcaraz has won their last two encounters, including one in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters in California last month.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News