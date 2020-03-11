MONTREAL -- Audrey Gagnon, whose two-year-old daughter was found dead in a dumpster in Quebec City in April 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 14 years.

The young mother, now aged 25, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of little Rosalie on Wednesday at the Quebec City courthouse.

She also pleaded guilty to indignity to a dead body, an act for which she received five years in prison to be served concurrently with the murder conviction.

The plea, which was a joint suggestion from both the Crown and the defence, puts an end to trial proceedings, which were expected to begin in a month.

An investigation into the murder began after a passerby found the child's bloody stroller.

Police then located Gagnon, who took them to the dumpster, in the Charlesbourg district, where the child's body was found.

According to the evidence presented by the Crown, Rosalie was stabbed 32 times and possibly strangled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.