Quebec's Auditor General says hospitals sometimes mismanage scheduling for surgery.

Guylaine Leclerc tabled her report with the National Assembly on Wednesday, saying hospitals need to take the urgency of certain medical issues into account when scheduling operations.

She noted that a significant portion of oncology patients wait more than 28 days for surgery, which does not meet the target set by the Ministry of Health.

Leclerc's report is based on audits of three hospitals in Quebec: the Jewish General Hospital, the Chicoutimi hospital, and the St. Jerome regional hospital.

In two of those three hospitals the operating rooms are old and dilapidated, and much of the equipment used is nearing the end of its useful life.

The AG is recommending that hospitals review their funding and purchase practices to ensure they are meeting the real needs of paitents, instead of making incremental changes based on what various departments have spent historically.

In 2015 and 2016 surgeons performed 635,000 operations in Quebec at a cost of $1.9 billion.