

CTV Montreal





Two days after a flood the Atwater tunnel has been partially reopened to drivers.

Early Thursday morning drivers were permitted to drive north through the tunnel, from Verdun to St. Henri.

City crews have been working around the clock since Tuesday, when construction crews working near the tunnel fractured a 60-cm water main and flooded the tunnel.

It took almost 24 hours to pump all the water out of the tunnel, and more time to clear nearby streets of water, mud, and other debris.

Engineers examined the tunnel carefully on Wednesday and throughout the night before determining it was safe to use, as was the nearby CN rail bridge which was also surrounded by water.

The southbound lanes heading towards Verdun remain closed and officials are not speculating when they will be reopened.

Meanwhile that broken water main means only one of three pipes coming from the nearby Atwater water filtration plant is in service, since one main was already turned off for maintenance work.

At this point the city of Montreal suspects that it will take weeks to repair the pipe that was broken by contractors.