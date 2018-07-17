Atwater Library's Annual Lawn Book Sale
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:18PM EDT
TheAtwater Library's Annual Lawn Book Saletakes place TUESDAY, July 24from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
On offer will be lots of bargain-priced books and CDs.
The book selection includes:
- children's books
- cookbooks
- gardening books
- hardcover fiction and nonfiction
- paperback novels and thrillers
The Atwater Library is located at 1200 Atwater Avenue, just south of Ste-Catherine Street (Atwater métro).
For more information, phone 514-935-7344.
Latest Montreal News
- Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
- Debris from derailed train cars in Saint-Polycarpe could take a week to clear
- Fraud ring dismantled near Montreal: 12 arrested, millions of dollars stolen
- Tenants in Plateau claim 'unbearable' conditions and harassment by landlords
- Photographers, historians vow support to move McCord Museum to new site