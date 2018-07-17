TheAtwater Library's Annual Lawn Book Saletakes place TUESDAY, July 24from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

On offer will be lots of bargain-priced books and CDs. 

The book selection includes:

  • children's books
  • cookbooks
  • gardening books
  • hardcover fiction and nonfiction
  • paperback novels and thrillers

The Atwater Library is located at 1200 Atwater Avenue, just south of Ste-Catherine Street (Atwater métro).

For more information, phone 514-935-7344.