ATV driver not wearing a helmet killed in Lac-Saint-Jean accident

A man in his 30s died after losing control of his all-terrain vehicle (ATV) Thursday afternoon in Lac-Saint-Jean-Est.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on the 6th Road in Saint-Nazaire, about 40 kilometres north of Saguenay.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver was alone on his side-by-side ATV when he lost control and crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police report that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing as two police officers specializing in collision investigation are analyzing the scene.