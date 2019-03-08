

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old man was victim of an attempted murder in his car late Thursday night in Cote-des-Neiges.

At approximately 11 p.m., two men approached a vehicle occupied by the victim before firing several times and fleeing.

The injured man left the scene and drove North, but had to stop approximately 500 meters away where he was assisted by paramedics.

Police say he will likely survive his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

Forensic crews swept the scene where the firing occurred, and where the man was found.