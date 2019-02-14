Featured Video
Attempted murder in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 6:45AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 6:49AM EST
Laval police are investigating a murder attempt that took place overnight in the Vimont neighbourhood.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, passersby came across a man lying on the ground at Edimbourg St. and Potier St., a residential neighbourhood north of Highway 440.
He was conscious but had severe head injuries.
First responders took the man to hospital where he is being treated. He is currently listed as being in critical condition.
Police set up a command post overnight and remained at that location early Thursday morning while they searched for clues.
At this point police believe the man has ties to organized crime.
The victim is a man in his forties.
