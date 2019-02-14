

CTV Montreal





Laval police are investigating a murder attempt that took place overnight in the Vimont neighbourhood.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, passersby came across a man lying on the ground at Edimbourg St. and Potier St., a residential neighbourhood north of Highway 440.

He was conscious but had severe head injuries.

First responders took the man to hospital where he is being treated. He is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Police set up a command post overnight and remained at that location early Thursday morning while they searched for clues.

At this point police believe the man has ties to organized crime.

The victim is a man in his forties.