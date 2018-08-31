A man in his 30s is in serious but stable condition after being shot several times in the Chomedey sector of Laval.

Police were called by a passerby who found the wounded victim unconscious on the sidewalk of Bruno St. near Mayfield St. at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are combing the scene for clues but they say there was no witness and nobody heard gunshots, so they do not have much to go on.

Police do not have a suspect and they are treating the incident as an attempted murder.