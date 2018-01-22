

CTV Montreal





Terrebonne police are investigating a home invasion that took place overnight.

Police say two people forced their way into a home on Pierre le Gardeur Blvd. near Guillaume Beaudoin St. shortly after midnight and struck a man in the head.

The attackers then ran off.

Police brought in search dogs in an attempt to find a trail, but so far have had no success.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries.

Teen assaulted

Police in Laval are searching for two people who stabbed and robbed a teenager.

The 16-year-old was walking on Sunday in the Pont Viau neighbourhood with a young woman when he was stabbed in the upper body.

The attackers did not touch the woman as they ran away from Laurentides Blvd. and Ouimet St.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.