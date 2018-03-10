

The Canadian Press





Athena Gervais, the 14-year-old girl who died in Laval on March 1, was buried on Saturday afternoon in her hometown of St-Felicien in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.

Gervais’ body was found in a stream behind her school. Friends later told police Gervais had been drinking an alcoholic energy beverage before her death.

Her death caused the Geloso Group, makers of the drink FCKD UP, to discontinue the beverage.

A memorial ceremony in Gervais’ honour will take place on Wednesday in Laval.