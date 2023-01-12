At least three people missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon