At least three people missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least three people missing following an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Quebec's Lanaudiere region, provincial police (SQ) reported Thursday evening.
During an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, the SQ could only confirm that one person was missing.
But by Thursday evening, that number had risen to three.
No deaths have been confirmed.
Police will not be able to search the scene until it is determined safe by the team of some-50 firefighters putting out the flames, the SQ explained.
The explosion happened Thursday at 11:17 a.m. at a propane facility about 50 kilometres north of Montreal. Located on Rte. 339 near Saint-Régis Road, Propane Lafortune is a family-run company that offers propane services in the Lanaudiere region.
Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)
Suzanne Lafortune, who has no relation to the business, lives in the area.
She said she was evacuated from her home after the explosion and that her son rushed to the scene to help out.
"I thought it was an accident because I heard the explosion and I looked and I saw a big fire and my daughter called 911," she said, describing the dramatic scene to reporters Thursday afternoon.
"We can't stay in our home because it's very dangerous."
Fire Chief François Thivierge said the first units to arrive tried to intervene but had to back off due to a risk of further explosions.
Thivierge said the fire is not under control and officials are being prudent due to safety risks and the environmental risk of oil or gas ending up in a nearby river.
Local firefighters were assisted by crews from Repentigny, Rawdon, Ste-Julienne and St-Lin-Laurentides.
Some 50 firefighters were called to the explosion in St-Roch de l'Achigan, Que. (photo: Scott prouse / CTV News Montreal)
Speaking at the press conference, St-Roch de l'Achigan Mayor Sebastien Marcil tearfully addressed the roughly 5,000 inhabitants of his community.
"My thoughts are with those close and far who have been touched by this incident," he said.
Buildings within a one-kilometre radius of the blast were evacuated Thursday, affecting hundreds of residents. A support centre is available for those who need it in the basement of the St-Roch-de-l'Achigan church, and a hotline has been set up for citizens who want information about the ongoing fire: 514-347-7041.
Anyone in the area is asked to avoid the sector.
Evacuees after the explosion in St-Roch de l'Achigan, Que. are able to stay in a nearby church. (CTV News Montreal / Max Harrold)
"My thoughts are with the people of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan and the employees of Propane Lafortune," tweeted Quebec Premier Francois Legault, adding, "Please be vigilant and respect the evacuation measures. I would like to thank all the emergency services teams who are on site."
Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said his office is "following the situation closely," adding "our thoughts are with the workers."
This is developing story. With files from The Canadian Press.
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they've created a website where others can share their own stories.
