At least three Montreal babies born on New Year's Day
Hospitals on the Island of Montreal have welcome at least three babies to the world since 2023 began.
At the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), a 7.15-pound baby girl was born in the nick of time, making her debut at 12:29 a.m.
The hospital made the announcement on its Facebook page.
"The first baby of the year 2023 at the MUHC is a girl!" it reads. "She and her mother are doing well. The mother, Rigin Laguting, and the father, Jose Luis Torres-Marquez, are from the city of Montreal."
Another baby girl came on the scene shortly after. At Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, little Hazel Letchuk was born at 2 a.m.
"This lovely little bundle of joy is the first baby of the year at the Montréal West Island CIUSSS. Congratulations to the whole family," reads a Facebook post from the regional health authority.
Over at the Université de Montréal hospital (CHUM), little Roman was born, also announced on Facebook.
"Welcome Roman, beautiful and long life to you. Congratulations to the parents, full of happiness and love," the post states.
