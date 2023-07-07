At least 1 person seriously injured after car sandwiched between 2 heavy trucks on Que. highway

At least one person was seriously injured when a car became wedged between two heavy trucks on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivières, in the Mauricie region, on Friday.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on the Highway 40 eastbound in the Pointe-du-Lac sector of Trois-Rivières.

According to information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a collision occurred between two heavy goods vehicles and another vehicle.

The vehicle was trapped and "completely destroyed by the force of the impact," said SQ spokeswoman Éloïse Cossette.

It is not known how many people were in the vehicle. Another car was damaged in the collision, but there were no injuries.

An investigator and an collision reconstruction specialist have been sent to the scene to better understand the causes of the crash.

The highway is currently closed eastbound between exit 187 and the Saint-Jean Boulevard entrance to Trois-Rivières.