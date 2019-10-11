MONTREAL - Asphalt producers in Quebec said Friday the province's roads will continue to deteriorate, and are in need of an overhaul.

They released a list of demands for Quebec's transportation ministry they said could drastically improve road conditions.

They want the bidding process for contracts to be moved ahead several months to November or December. They say that alone would make it possible to get more work done.

Bitume Quebec, an association that represents asphalt suppliers and producers, said an extra billion dollars would need to be invested every year to fix the province's roads. They added that if we don't start investing more right now, we will never catch up.

The extra funds would mean more money for the industry but could help the province's roads better adapt to climate change.

Between 2019 and 2021 almost one point five billion dollars will be invested in projects.