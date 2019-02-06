

CTV Montreal





Flooding threatened several West Island homes on Wednesday morning as firefighters scrambled to respond.

The flooding was especially bad in Pointe-Claire near Victoria Ave. and Marianne.

The floods come a day after temperatures went above freezing in the Montreal area before plummeting to -13C overnight. Streets and sidewalks were coated in ice on Tuesday, forcing several schools north of Montreal to close.

Temperatures are forecasted to rise above OC on Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada, before falling again on the weekend. A freezing drizzle advisory was issued for the Montreal area, with Environment Canada warning it could last for much of Thursday.

The organization said drivers and pedestrians should be extra cautious as roads, highways, parking lots and walkways can become extremely slippery.