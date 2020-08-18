MONTREAL -- As Quebec announced new measures today to fight COVID-19 in the fall, many people in the education sector – already angry about what they think is a lack of preparation for schools – asked why some of those same measures can’t be applied to them, too.

For example, Quebec is now preparing to clamp down on the mobility of health-care workers from one facility to another and between “hot” and “cold” zones.

The head of a Quebec teachers’ union asked, why not issue the same guidelines for schools? Teachers have been asking for rules about substitute teachers for weeks, with few answers. Support staff also travel between schools, they’ve pointed out.

Likewise, speeding up testing was a top topic at the government announcement today, and that’s another point that teachers say will be crucial for them so that they don’t need to draw more often than necessary on the substitutes.

