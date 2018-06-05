

CTV Montreal





With world leaders and accompanying protesters converging on the Quebec City region for the upcoming G7 meeting, the National Assembly will shut down as of Thursday afternoon.

National Assembly President Jacques Chagnon confirmed the change to the parliamentary schedule during question period on Tuesday. As a result, MNAs won’t work on Thursday afternoon or Friday.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the measure was adopted not because of safety but logistics.

“I think it’s a question of getting in and out, given some inconveniences that may be present during the days of the G7, but it’s not a question of security,” he said.

Those inconveniences include several massive protests planned during the meeting.

“Given the information that we have, I think that the level of threat is very moderate,” said Coiteux. “The police forces are taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the property and the people.”

Quebec Solidaire MNA Amir Khadir said he’s concerned about a police crackdown on peaceful protesters.

“I think things will go relatively peacefully if we don’t provoke in an undue manner and implement all the ingredients of something happening,” he said.

Over 8,000 police are expected to be deployed in Quebec City and the site of the summit during the meeting, including officers from Surete du Quebec and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Numerous advocacy groups said they plan on heading to Quebec City to protest. Among them is Roger Rashi of the Coalition for an Alternative Forum to the G7, who said he opposes the neo-liberal policies of rich countries.

"Massive privatization, decreases in welfare, decreases in everything that we call the social expenditures of the state," he said when asked why he's protesting.

Other groups include those concerned with women's rights, anti-poverty movements, environmentalists and many others.

"This is our chance to champion the education of girls in crisis and gender equality on the global stage," said Plan International Canada's Caroline Riseboro.

Several advocates headed to Quebec City said they hope to avoid a repeat of 2001's Summit of the Americas, where protesters and police had violent clashes with tear gas and rubber bullets fired, stores were vandalized and damages totalled in the millions of dollars.

"We believe that if we adopt a peaceful approach to protest, it will probably carry a bigger weight with the people, rather than engaging in a violent protest that ends up being negative," said Rashi.

On the police end, Coiteux said the different forces involved are "working very close together."

"They have gathered all the intelligence that they need to gather to have the best tactics and strategies in the circumstances.”

The closure of the National Assembly will result in some juggling of the busy legislative agenda in advance of October’s provincial election. MNAs are expected to work extra hours on Monday and Tuesday to make up for the lost time.

“We’re not going to expand the session beyond June 15, but we’re going to find a way to catch up,” said Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Berube.