MONTREAL -- A courtroom confrontation between caleche drivers and the city of Montreal has been delayed.

Lawyers for Montreal on Tuesday told a judge they needed more time to respond to an injunction request filed by caleche owners.

A judge gave them until Thursday.

In 2020, a Montreal bylaw banning caleches comes into effect. But the owners have said that the winter holidays are one of their busiest business periods.

Caleche owners will argue that their livelihood is tied to the horse and carriage business and that the city has no legal grounds to ban them.

Mayor Valerie Plante said she was concerned for the horses' health following the death of a horse in 2018.

The city has offered caleche owners $1,000 in exchange for their horses. The animals will be retired to the countryside, and workers in the industry have been offered training for jobs elsewhere in the tourism industry. So far, one person has accepted the city's offer.