As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montrealer Olivia Collette sold her car in 2016 and hasn't looked back.
Collette, a communications consultant living in central Montreal, said getting around using a bicycle, a car-sharing service or a transit pass has not only saved her money, it's often more enjoyable.
“When it’s sunny and warm, it’s really pleasant,” Collette said of her bicycle commutes. “It's a really pleasant way of going from A to B.”
Collette said that while getting around Montreal isn't difficult without a personal vehicle, she's not sure doing so would be as easy in many other Canadian cities. And with the soaring cost of gasoline and new vehicles, urban transit experts say the rest of Canada should look to Montreal for lessons on how to boost cycling culture.
Stein van Oosteren, spokesperson for a Paris-based cycling association, says the time is right for Canadian cities to make big gains in changing the way people move around.
Van Oosteren, who grew up in the Netherlands before moving to France, said the rise of cycling in both countries was partially driven by high gas prices.
At the beginning of the 1970s, "the Netherlands was like Canada today: a car-centric country, where the car was the foundation of transport, and it was very unpleasant and dangerous to travel by bicycle,” said van Oosteren, who was in Montreal this week to speak at the Go vélo bicycle festival.
That began to change due to a campaign for safer streets, launched in response to the death of a six-year-old girl who was struck by a car and to gas shortages triggered by the 1973 oil crisis.
"The government, under pressure from both citizens who wanted livable cities and the real problem of gas shortages that we had in the Netherlands, decided to promote bikes," he said.
In France, bicycles began to gain popularity in 2018, when a tax increase pushed the price of gas to nearly $3 a litre, he said. In Paris, meanwhile, that growth continued as the local government rapidly created temporary bike paths in 2020 to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Many of those paths have become permanent.
"This created a whole generation of cyclists who today travel by bike, and once this critical mass exists, it will attract others," van Oosteren said.
Montreal, he said, is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
In North America, the majority of bike trips are taken by men who are experienced cyclists, said Owen Waygood, a professor of transportation engineering at Polytechnique Montréal. Safer infrastructure, he said, will attract more women, older people and children.
"Montreal does have some great leadership in that respect," he said.
Bike counters — automated sensors that detect and count passing cyclists — indicate an increase in users on new routes that are part of the city's "express" bike lane network, the Réseau express vélo, Waygood said. The city began building the REV in 2020.
Around 2,000 cyclists a day, he said, use a recently constructed bike lane on St-Denis Street, a major artery in Montreal's urban core. "There's some days when it's 8,000, which is impressive."
But hard data can be difficult to come by. The provincial government conducts a travel survey every five years, but Waygood said that survey captures a limited snapshot and is usually done in the fall season — when there are fewer cyclists compared with the spring and summer. There's no Canada-wide survey that would allow comparisons between different cities, he added.
Statistics Canada collects data about Canadians' daily commutes, but the most recent public data from the federal statistics agency is from 2016. It indicates that Vancouver and Victoria have higher rates of cycling than Montreal does, which Waygood said makes sense given the milder year-round weather.
Ry Shissler, the communications manager for Cycle Toronto, a charity that promotes cycling culture, said his organization ranks Victoria, Vancouver and Montreal higher than Toronto at encouraging cycling. While Toronto is flatter than Montreal and has somewhat warmer weather, Shissler said Montreal has built better biking infrastructure.
"We just don't have the same sort of network that makes people feel comfortable riding a bike," Shissler said.
Toronto, however, keeps its bike-sharing system operational year-round, while Montreal packs up its bike system — called BIXI — for the winter.
Stephen Miller, spokesman with Transit, a trip-planning mobile application for public transit, said people are able to get around Montreal without a car in large part because of the city's high-quality public transit network.
Transportation projects that have launched in Montreal have been exported internationally, he said, like car-sharing service Communauto, which can be found across Canada and in France. The technology used in the BIXI system, originally developed by a company owned by the City of Montreal, has since has been exported to cities around the world, including Toronto, New York City and London.
“Montreal benefits from having a culture that is focused on innovation in transit and public transportation,” Miller said.
Collette, who said she sometimes goes months without driving a car, said there's now a rush hour on Montreal's bike lanes, but she said it's much less stressful than being stuck in traffic.
“If I had a car, I would have to pay for parking; I would have to move it all the time; I would still be paying to have the car even if I wasn't using it," she said.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Advocates frustrated with inaction over missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was released, advocates say little has been accomplished to prevent further deaths.
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
Alberta couple discovers dinosaur bone on new property
An Alberta couple discovered a large dinosaur bone while hiking on their new property.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Canada firmer than ever in support of Ukraine after 100 days of war: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is more resolute than ever in its support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues after 100 days.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial to review more testimony after saying they're deadlocked
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are expected to continue reviewing testimony this morning as deliberations continue for a fifth day.
-
These major Toronto roadways will be closed this weekend
Drivers in Toronto should be aware of some major road closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. mass shooting victims end boycott, will return to inquiry hearings
Lawyers representing the relatives of victims of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will retake their seats at next week's mass casualty commission hearings.
-
'So grateful and so speechless': Ukrainian refugees get settled in Nova Scotia
Ukrainians who arrived in Halifax Thursday night are expressing gratitude for the opportunity to come to Canada.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
London
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Youth-led video honours Afzaal family
A local youth-led organization, created to bring education and awareness to Islamophobia, has put out a powerful video to honour their friend Yumnah Afzaal.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sault shooting arrested
The search for the second suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested, police say.
-
Demand still high for bikes in Sudbury, especially electric ones
Even after two years of a steady increase, bicycling continues to be a hot commodity and more recently, there has been a sudden spike in demand for e-bikes as fuel prices soar.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial asked whether they have reached an impasse
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sought more assistance from the court Friday as deliberations continued for a fourth day.
Calgary
-
'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of federal Liberals' new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.
Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group
Police have been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.
-
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police have released the name and photo of a man they believe is in the region and is considered armed and dangerous.
Vancouver
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortages
A Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
Birthday lottery win enables Metro Vancouver family to buy their first home
In yet another example of a lack of affordable housing in the Vancouver area, it took winning a lottery prize for a family to purchase their first home.
-
Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt homicide, police say
Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Port Moody, B.C., resident Trina Hunt.
Edmonton
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levels
Boaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
T-Birds clip Oil Kings 2-1 in WHL championship opener
The Seattle Thunderbirds scored the first two goals on Friday night and then hung on to defeat the host Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in the first game of the Western Hockey League's championship series.
-
2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into motorcycle
Two people riding a motorcycle in north central Edmonton were taken to hospital after a crash with an SUV Friday evening.
Windsor
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
-
Windsor West had Ontario's lowest voter turnout last election — and it got even lower this year
After ranking lowest in terms of voter turnout four years ago, the riding of Windsor West saw even less of its voters take to the polls in the 2022 provincial election.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2.
Regina
-
'We can’t build a strong Canada without municipalities': PM highlights importance of collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his annual address to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities virtually Friday.
-
Regina residents smash printers at fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach
Inspired by the movie Office Space, Webb's Office Equipment decided their fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach would help those participating take out some frustrations.
-
'I was in total shock': Regina resident wins top prize of $200K on scratch ticket
A Regina resident is $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on her scratch ticket.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa motorists paying new record price at the pumps
Prices jumped five cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations overnight to 211.9 cents a litre.
-
4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa Airport sees busiest day of 2022 as tourism season comes alive
According to the Ottawa International Airport Authority, June 2 saw 4,653 passengers depart the airport on flights.
Saskatoon
-
1 dead, 4 charged following Cumberland House Cree Nation standoff
A man is dead following a standoff with police on Cumberland House Cree Nation.
-
Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance
The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.
-
Graduating Indigenous students at U of S honoured ahead of convocation
More than 60 Indigenous students at the University of Saskatchewan were honoured at a ceremony on Friday ahead of their convocation next week.