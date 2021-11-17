MONTREAL -- After another spate of deadly violence in Montreal, including a 16-year-old shot to death outside his school, Quebec politicians are asking the federal government to increase penalties for gun crime.

"The federal government has to take its responsibility," said provincial Public Safety Minister Genevieve Guilbault.

Ottawa has jurisdiction not only over borders, through which illegal arms are smuggled, but over the Criminal Code, which could be tweaked to send a message, she said.

"If we want to have more severe punishments for those very, very grave crimes... the federal government has to change the Criminal Code," she said. "That's one of our requests."

Gun-control advocate Heidi Rathjen said that while the province's record isn't spotless, she also places most of the blame with the federal government and wants it to sit up and notice the changing statistics.

"Not much has changed on the ground," she said. "I think this is a failure of our governments, especially our federal government, to address the issue head-on."

Federal officials have a slew of unsavory and politically sensitive tasks before them -- ones that only they can do -- to really crack down, she said.

For one thing, they need to tackle the so-called "iron pipeline," First Nations that allow gun smuggling on their territories, she said.

There's also the bigger, longstanding request from a majority of Canadians to ban handguns. People have "demonstrated through polls, over and over," that they want this done, she said.

"Theoretically [they're] for people who want to use them in gun clubs," she said. "Seven out of 10 [Canadians] want to see them banned."

Even if all legal owners were using the weapons responsibly, 3,600 guns are stolen every year and fall into criminal hands, she said.

IN 16-YEAR-OLD'S DEATH, UNCLEAR WHAT GUN WAS USED

In the shooting in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood on Sunday night, which left 16-year-old Thomas Trudel dead, it isn't clear yet if the gun used had been legally bought or not, said Rathjen.

Less than two days later, there was more gunfire at a Montreal-area school, when four 17-year-old boys were involved in an alleged kidnapping that led to shooting at a Laval high school.

There are different strategies for tackling different kinds of gun proliferation, but most of them lie with Ottawa, Rathjen said.

She's part of a group of Polytechnique students and graduates lobbying on gun control. A lot has changed since the Polytechnique shootings in 1989, for the worse, she said, especially in recent years.

"We have more gun violence than ever. Since 2013, the number of gun-related homicides has doubled," she said.

Aside from the trade in illegal guns, there was also a huge spike in gun sales in the last few years.

"Nothing has been done to curtail the proliferation of handguns," she said, noting that half of the country's current handguns were sold in the last 10 years.

Quebec's provincial government doesn't get top points for its approach on the issue, Rathjen said -- "it has not indicated that it's interested in any way in banning handguns."

However, no gun-control advocate wants to see a situation where the fight plays out in 13 different provinces and territories, she added. That's why Ottawa needs to take charge.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has also been lobbying the federal government in what Rathjen called a "very, very effective way," clearly pointing out the federal responsibilities.

One bright spot lately is the money invested in police crackdowns on illegal handguns, Rathjen said.

Minister Guilbault said the province's other request, on top of changing the Criminal Code, is to maintain financing of the guns and gangs program that increases policing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.