Mythic, a musical featuring Greek Gods and drama, opens at the Segal centre on Sunday.

Can the gods convince lovestruck Persephone to leave bad-boy god of the underworld, Hades?

Watch Mythic, at the Segal Centre, to find out.

The show runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 17.

---

The Opera de Montreal and the Orchestre Metropolitain are preparing their first co-production.

The show will be a concert version of Beethoven's only opera: Fidelio.

The opera tells the tale of Leonore, who has disguised herself as a man to get into the prison where her husband is being held.

The show will be performed on Friday and Sunday at the Maison Symphonique.

With files from Christine Long