Arts update: two performances to watch in Montreal this weekend
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:21PM EDT
Mythic, a musical featuring Greek Gods and drama, opens at the Segal centre on Sunday.
Can the gods convince lovestruck Persephone to leave bad-boy god of the underworld, Hades?
Watch Mythic, at the Segal Centre, to find out.
The show runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 17.
---
The Opera de Montreal and the Orchestre Metropolitain are preparing their first co-production.
The show will be a concert version of Beethoven's only opera: Fidelio.
The opera tells the tale of Leonore, who has disguised herself as a man to get into the prison where her husband is being held.
The show will be performed on Friday and Sunday at the Maison Symphonique.
With files from Christine Long