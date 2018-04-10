Arsonists torch cars in RDP, St. Laurent
Police look at a car that was set on fire in a parking lot on Alexis Nihon Blvd. in Saint Laurent, Montreal, on April 10, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:11AM EDT
Two cars were set on fire overnight in Montreal in what appear to be unrelated crimes.
The first fire started in front of a home on Fernard Gauthier Ave. near Maurice Duplessis Blvd. in Riviere des Prairies.
Firefighters put out the flames, then found signs the fire had been deliberately set.
The second fire took place around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment building on Alexis Nihon Blvd. near Scott Rd. in St. Laurent.
Once again firefighters extinguished flames only to discover signs that the fire had been started by someone.
The police arson squad planned to tow both badly-damaged vehicles to its laboratory for further examination.
