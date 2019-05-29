

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating an arson in a Cote St-Luc home.

At 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday a man went into the residence on the corner of Rand and Kildare. The residence is currently unoccupied due to renovations, but one person was inside. That person saw the suspect spreading accelerant and setting the fire.

The person inside the residence chased the suspect outside. The suspect got away but police described him as a white male of around 60-years-old.

The structure was severely damaged by the fire.

No motive is yet known.