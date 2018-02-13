

CTV Montreal





An arsonist destroyed a pickup truck overnight in Cartierville.

The vehicle was parked on Charles Gill St. near Poutrincourt Ave. when someone set it ablaze around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

By the time emergency crews were arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters made sure the fire did not spread but by the time the flames were out there was very little left of the truck.

Items at the scene showed the fire had been deliberately set.

The wreckage was hauled away to a police lab where it will be inspected for clues about the fire.