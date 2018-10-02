Featured Video
Arsonist burns car in eastern Montreal
An arsonist set fire to a car on La Fontaine St. in Montreal on Oct. 2, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 11:48AM EDT
An arsonist threw a firebomb at a car in eastern Montreal overnight.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on La Fontaine St. near Beaurivage.
The car, which was parked in a driveway, was badly damaged but the flames did not spread to the nearby home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any difficulty.
Police are investigating.