Arsonist attacks home on quiet street in Cote Saint Luc
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 7:27AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating a Molotov cocktail attack.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Wallenberg Rd. in a very isolated part of Cote Saint-Luc.
The flammable device was thrown at a garage door and while it caused some damage, it burned itself out.
The arson squad talked to the homeowners overnight to determine who would want to attack them.
