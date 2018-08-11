Featured Video
Arson suspected in Dorval fire
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:29AM EDT
On Saturday morning, a Dorval house under construction was set on fire.
The incident occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near Circle Handfield.
The blaze was put out, and the SPVM's arson squad is now investigating.
There were no injuries, and no suspects have been identified.
Latest Montreal News
- Group says closure of Camilien-Houde doesn't make Mount Royal safer
- Saint-Charles-de-Richelieu: Hells Angels roll in for kickoff of annual Canada Run
- Arson suspected in Dorval fire
- Fredericton shooting: Police identify two officers killed; 48-year-old man arrested
- Suspect arrested after sucker-punch assault outside Laval daycare