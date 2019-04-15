Featured Video
Arson suspected after two cars burn outside homes in Ahuntsic
The SPVM's arson squad is investigating a series of overnight fires that destroyed two cars parked outside private homes in Ahuntsic.
According to police, two vehicle fires broke out around 1:40 a.m. - one on Prieur St., and the other on Larose Ave.
The cars were both parked in temporary shelters outside the respectives
The flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no one was injured.
However, after a preliminary analysis, police believe the fires were intentionally set.
They say they will be looking over surveillance footage from the area to glean new leads.
No arrests were made.
An investigation is ongoing.
