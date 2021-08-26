TERREBONNE, QUE. -- Police say they have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a major fire at a factory in Terrebonne.

The fire ripped through the former Moody factory on Saint-Louis Street Monday evening. When Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police arrived, witnesses told them they saw someone set fire in front of the door of a home connected to the building.

Information gathered at the scene allowed police to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot and make an arrest.

The suspect is set to appear at the Laval courthouse Thursday to face arson charges.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the building suffered significant damage, said police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion police said anyone send tips on suspected criminal activity to 450 471-4121 or call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.