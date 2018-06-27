

CTV Montreal





A plume of smoke was seen from far away as a fire broke out in a ramshackle building in Mile End Wednesday afternoon.

Known as Kabane 77, the building at 77 Bernard East at the corner of Saint-Dominique was once a 20th-century industrial storehouse, according to Heritage Montreal.

It has been abandoned for about 20 years and firefighters say it was known to house squatters.

Heritage Montreal said the City of Montreal issued a demolition notice on the building.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly put out the two-alarm fire.

No one was injured.

The fire is considered suspicious; the arson unit will investigate the site Thursday.