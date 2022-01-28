A garage door was set on fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux Friday evening, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

A 911 call was made around 6 p.m. claiming someone was attempting to set the door ablaze.

The fire was just beginning when police arrived, who controlled the flames using an extinguisher stored in their vehicle. Firefighters appeared shortly afterwards to finish the job.

No one was injured, according to the SPVM, and the fire did not make it to the interior of the building.

The SPVM arson squad is investigating the cause of the incident.