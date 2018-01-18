

CTV Montreal





The arson squad is investigating several fires that took place Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The earlier fire began around 10:30 p.m. in a four-storey building on Jean Talon St. between Louis-Hemon St. and Des Ecores St.

A depanneur and a nail salon were located on the ground floor, with offices above and apartments on the top floor.

Most of the damage occurred to the ground floor stores.

A second related fire took place at a greengrocer on Fleury St.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday firefighters rushed to Fleury near Hamel Ave. after getting multiple 9-1-1 calls.

The fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes and firefighters then notified police.

Both fires are being investigated because they appear to have been deliberately started.