

CTV Montreal Staff





The arson squad in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu is investigating after an explosion and fire at a pizzeria early Monday morning.

Firefighters rushed to Marzoni pizzeria after witnesses called 911 at 1 a.m. to report they heard an explosion coming from a store on Saint-Jacques Street near Paradis Street.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the pizza restaurant that had already suffered significant damage.

They battled the fire for hours before putting out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire but the damage to the establishment is significant, including an exterior wall that fell down.

Sgt. Jeremie Levesque from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police said “following the discovery of several clues which led us to believe that the event could be criminal the scene was transferred to the police department.”

The arson squad will continue the investigation.