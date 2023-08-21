Arson attack destroys Montreal business, smoke injures witness
A Montreal building was heavily damaged by a suspected arson attack shortly after dawn Monday in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Montreal police say a witness who tried to intervene at the start of the fire was overcome by smoke and had to be taken to hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening.
The fire began around 6 a.m. in the business on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Prince-Arther Street.
Witnesses told police they saw an invidual fleeing on foot shortly after.
After containing the flames, firefighters found at least one incendiary object in the rubble. The investigation has been handed to the SPVM arson squad.
It appears no one was in the establishment at the time the fire was set. No arrests have been made.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2023.
