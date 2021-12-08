The wife of Quebec's National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda, worked in a CHSLD during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He confirmed the information Wednesday morning to Paul Arcand at 98.5 FM.

This comes as opposition parties question what Premier François Legault's crisis unit, including Arruda, really knew about the situation in the province's long-term care homes.

When asked if his wife, Dr. Nicole Mercier, had informed him of certain problems in the field, Arruda replied that the centre where she worked experienced fewer problems than others.

For example, he says his wife did not mention a lack of equipment.

"She said there were complex situations because patients were coming in, but at her centre, she did not experience the same issues that were revealed elsewhere," Arruda said.

As for staffing issues, he states: "It wasn't necessarily easy... but adequate care was still given."

Arruda notes Mercier did not start working at the long-term care home until April, but adds she has spent a long time in the CHSLD network, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He also praised her experience with seniors.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.