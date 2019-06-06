

CTV Montreal





Several arrests were made Thursday as police conduct a child pornography crackdown across Quebec.

Child exploitation investigators from the Surete du Quebec are working closely with the RCMP and local authorities on the operation.

Suspects from Sorel, Laval, Eastman, Papineauville, Roberval, and Portneuf were arrested Thursday, said SQ spokesperson Marie-Michèle Moore.

Moore said that public complaints and reports to the child exploitation centre led to Thursday’s arrests.

Nearly 600 arrests have been made and several hundred victims identified since 2012, as part of the provincial strategy against sexual exploitation of children.