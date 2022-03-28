Arrest warrant issued in Montreal for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard

An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed a warrant was filed with the Crown on Monday, but would not say what charges Nygard is facing.

Nygard or his lawyers are expected to appear in Montreal Tuesday, likely by video conference.

The 80-year-old is already facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in the United States, as well as sexual assault charges in Toronto, where he is currently being detained.

Nygard’s extradition to the U.S. has been ordered by Canada’s justice minister, but not until the charges in Canada are addressed.

U.S. authorities have accused Nygard of using his business to lure women and girls in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas since 1995.