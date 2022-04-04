Arrest made, suspect wanted in east-end Montreal pharmacy robbery

A suspect remains at large in the July 31 pharmacy robbery in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. SOURCE: SPVM A suspect remains at large in the July 31 pharmacy robbery in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon