

The Canadian Press





A man who was wanted for last year’s kidnapping of the president of the Cora chain of restaurants was arrested in Laval on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said 49-year-old Paul Zaidan could appear in court later in the day to face possible charges of kidnapping and forcible confinement.

The SQ did not rule out further arrests in the kidnapping of Nicolas Tsouflidis, who was abducted from his Mirabel home in March, 2017. Tsouflidis, who was 44-years-old at the time, was found eight hours later by a passer-by in a ditch in Ste-Dorothee.

Tsouflidis is the youngest son of Cora founder Cora Mussely Tsouflidou.