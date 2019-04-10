

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested one person following a head-on crash on Pie IX Blvd.

Around midnight Tuesday a Jeep heading south on Pie IX near Monselet St. veered into the northbound lane and rammed into a minivan.

The driver of the minivan was trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency crews. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver who veered into oncoming traffic was arrested at the scene and may face charges.

Police reopened the street around 3 a.m.