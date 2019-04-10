Featured Video
Arrest follows head-on crash on Pie IX Blvd.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 8:49AM EDT
Montreal police arrested one person following a head-on crash on Pie IX Blvd.
Around midnight Tuesday a Jeep heading south on Pie IX near Monselet St. veered into the northbound lane and rammed into a minivan.
The driver of the minivan was trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicle by emergency crews. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver who veered into oncoming traffic was arrested at the scene and may face charges.
Police reopened the street around 3 a.m.
Latest Montreal News
- School closures for Wednesday April 10, 2019
- 'Point of no return': Black hole seen in first-of-its-kind photo
- Hampstead mayor refuses to apologize for equating secularism bill to 'ethnic cleansing'
- D.C. United play Montreal impact to nil-nil draw
- Quebecor to scramble TVA Sports signal to Bell subscribers for playoff hockey