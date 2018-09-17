Featured Video
Arrest after stabbing in suburban Montreal
The stabbing took place in the parking lot of Tonic Resto-Bar on Pierrefonds Blvd. in Ste. Genevieve
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 9:20AM EDT
Montreal police arrested a suspect Monday morning after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the West Island.
The attack took place at 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tonic resto-bar on Pierrefonds Blvd. in Ste. Genevieve, leaving a man with what police described as minor injuries to his upper body.
Witnesses said the victim was fighting a third individual when he was stabbed by the suspect.
The attacker fled the scene but police were able to get a good description from witnesses, leading to the arrest.
Police will question the man during the day.
