

CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested a suspect Monday morning after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the West Island.

The attack took place at 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tonic resto-bar on Pierrefonds Blvd. in Ste. Genevieve, leaving a man with what police described as minor injuries to his upper body.

Witnesses said the victim was fighting a third individual when he was stabbed by the suspect.

The attacker fled the scene but police were able to get a good description from witnesses, leading to the arrest.

Police will question the man during the day.