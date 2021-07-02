MONTREAL -- A major union representing 3,800 firefighters in 120 Quebec municipalities has joined the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which is affiliated with the FTQ.

The Syndicat des pompiers et pompieres du Quebec formalized this alliance with CUPE at a special convention recently. The vote was unanimous in favour of the alliance.

CUPE already represents 70 per cent of the public employees in Quebec municipalities, which is more than 35,000 people.

Quebec Firefighters Union president Daniel Pépin said he was proud of his members' decision, which will give the union more means.

He sees it as "a milestone" that will lead to "greater solidarity among firefighters across Quebec".

Earlier this year, the FTPQ (Fraternité des travailleurs du préhospitalier), which represents paramedics, also joined CUPE. It has 1,000 members in several regions of Quebec.

CUPE has 122,000 members; the FTQ has over 600,000.