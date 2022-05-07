Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in the Plateau

About 15 people were evacuated from homes and commercial buildings after a fire broke out in the Plateau -- some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos.

The fire took place on St. Laurent Blvd., between Sherbrooke St. and Pine Ave.

The owners of Tatouage Locust told CTV News the fire started in their backyard for reasons currently unclear around 1:30 p.m.

Staff and clients left the building, tattoos unfinished.

According to the Montreal fire department (SIM), the four-alarm fire eventually spread to two adjacent buildings.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene, authorities say.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.