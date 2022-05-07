Around 100 firefighters called to four-alarm blaze in Montreal's Plateau

Homes and commercial buildings were evacuated leaving about 15 people - some of whom were partway through getting new tattoos - on the street for the evening after a fire broke out in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

The fire took place on St. Laurent Blvd., between Sherbrooke St. and Pine Ave.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene to fight the blaze.

No one was injured, according to the Montreal fire department (SIM).

The SIM said the fire may have been an act of arson; investigators were called to the scene to determine whether it was a criminal act.

The owners of Tatouage Locust told CTV News they called 911 after they noticed flames in their backyard around 1:30 p.m.

While I was tattooing, I actually just turned to look outside, and we saw the fire coming up about 30 feet," said owner Aimee Boucher.

"It had spread really fast."

Staff and clients left the building, tattoos unfinished.

The four-alarm fire eventually spread to two adjacent buildings.

Evacuees were permitted to return to their homes and businesses by early Saturday evening.

Boucher later told CTV News that the back of the shop was scorched, but all was still intact.