Around 100 CAQ youth wing members in Montérégie, Que.

Nearly 100 young people gathered in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Saturday for the convention of the Commission de la relève de la Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The outgoing president of the party's youth wing, Victor Pelletier, addressed the party members, who "some don't see as good young people."

A speech Premier François Legault is also expected at the end of the afternoon at the convention of the young CAQ members, which is being held at the convention centre of the Qualitiy Inn hotel, located in the Montérégie municipality.

"We're not always what some people think of as good young people. We're nationalists, we're pragmatists, we want more money in our pockets, and we're not afraid to say so. And we want to solve the climate crisis intelligently," said Pelletier on Saturday morning.

"We're young people who don't necessarily recognize themselves in this preconceived idea of youth, which doesn't represent everyone," he continued, saying that these people will have a place in the CAQ's youth wing.

Pelletier will leave his place as chair of the Commission de la relève to Aurélie Diep, who will be officially elected by acclamation at the convention.

Earlier in the day, the Minister responsible for Montérégie Suzanne Roy and Louis Lemieux, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jean, also addressed the young people.

"It's by getting involved in a political party that you make it what you want it to be," said Roy.

Three main themes will guide the discussions at the CAQ youth wing conference over the course of the day.

Young people will first be invited to talk about the economy, and a panel discussion will then look at the next generation of municipal politicians.

Three young elected officials will address the event: Antoine Tardif, mayor of Victoriaville; Audrey Boisjoly, mayor of Saint-Félix-de-Valois; and Isabelle Lessard, mayor of Chapais.

Quebec identity and nationalism will also be at the heart of the discussions, and young people will be invited to ask the premier questions following his speech.