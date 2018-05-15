

The Canadian Press





Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux sees no problem with Quebec police forces arming themselves with an ever-increasing arsenal, such as assault rifles.

More and more police services are acquiring assault rifles, not for special units, but for patrolmen who conceal them in the trunk of their car, according to a report by Radio-Canada.

Laval police have placed an order of $168,000 to Colt for AR-15 assault rifles with a caliber of 5.56 mm. Chateauguay police are preparing to do the same, while Longueuil police are already equipped.

The Sûreté du Québec acquired weapons from the Canadian army.

In a press briefing on Tuesday morning, before the Liberal caucus meeting, Coiteux commented on the trend. He said that he does not have to interfere in the decisions of the police force and that he does not see it as a sign of militarization of the police.

Coiteux did not raise any objections and said that the police must equip themselves according to threats they'd potentially face.