

CTV Montreal





Armed robbers shot a man early Monday morning in LaSalle.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking near the corner of Centrale St. and 9th Ave. when he was attacked by three men.

The muggers tried to take his wallet and ended up shooting him in the lower body, then running off.

Someone called 9-1-1 and emergency crews rushed the victim to hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area for any sign of the three men, all believed to be in their twenties, but even with search dogs had no luck.

The victim told police he did not know who the suspects were.