A human chain formed around Parc des Bateliers in Montreal Saturday morning, the last place where Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was spotted more than three weeks ago.

The rally was meant to support the missing boy's family.

The 10-year-old boy has not been seen since March 12, when he left his home in the borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville to visit a friend.

Police have maintained the theory that he accidentally fell into the Rivière des Prairies and drowned.

The child's family is confident that they will be able to find Ariel alive and offer a $100,000 reward to anyone with information.