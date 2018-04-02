

CTV Montreal





Police and paramedics rushed to Ahuntsic-Cartierville Monday morning after a man was attacked.

They found a 26-year-old man with cuts to his upper body on Arthur Lismer St., a short road near Acadie Blvd. and Sauvé St.

Officers said the man was involved in an argument with several people when someone pulled out a sharp object and cut the man. The attackers then fled.

The victim's life is not in danger.

Police brought in sniffer dogs to search for evidence and signs of the attacker.